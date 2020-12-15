Sacramento region predicted to lead the nation in home sales in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While many parts of the economy have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, Realtor.com is predicting that the Sacramento area will lead the nation in home sales in the coming year.

Realtors who spoke with FOX40 said they didn’t know what to expect when the pandemic took hold in the second quarter of this year.

“Well, we thought because right when it first came out we thought, you know what, we’d better tighten up. We don’t know what’s going to be happening,” said Heather Ostrom, a realtor with Coldwell Banker.

Ostrom and her husband, Steve Ostrom, were surprised that home sales in their Roseville market picked up steam.

Realtor.com put out a projection of the hottest real estate markets for 2021, with Sacramento on the top of the list, just above San Jose where median home prices are at $1.2 million.

That number is twice what it is in the Sacramento region.

But then businesses began adjusting to safety measures, allowing and even requiring employees to work from home. That includes tech firms in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As workers settled in and business plans changed even more, workers began to look for other places to live.

“I knew we were busy, but I had no idea we were going to be number one,” Heather Ostrom explained.

Seventy percent of their buyers are from out of town, including San Francisco Bay Area tech centers, and a cheaper, better lifestyle is what they’re after.

The Sacramento region’s proximity to tech centers in the Bay Area means that remote workers are a short freeway drive from essential, in-person meetings and training sessions.

“We’re definitely having a Bay Area migration,” Heather Ostrom told FOX40. “We’re seeing them on offers, people are coming from the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.”

Even those with Bay Area buying power are being shut out by a bidding war.

“People who are 800,000 buyers thinking for sure they were going to find a house, some of them aren’t finding a place right now,” Heather Ostrom said.

One downside is that there isn’t enough inventory to go around and homes are snatched up soon after they go on the market.

All this means that local home buyers are put at a disadvantage as demand forces prices above a median that is already at $550,000.

The Ostroms recognize that and point to the ongoing housing crisis.

“We are not building enough homes for the people that want to move the Sacramento, Greater Sacramento area,” Coldwell Banker realtor Steve Ostrom explained.

The Ostroms said for the first time ever, they plan to work through the holidays, a traditionally slow time in the home real estate business.