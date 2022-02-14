Sacramento region seeing uptick in ‘hungry,’ ‘aggressive’ mosquitoes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re feeling a little itchy lately, you’re not alone. The recent uptick in mosquito activity is noticeable in the Sacramento region.

“They’re hungry; they’re aggressive, and they’re definitely biting,” said Luz Maria Robles, with the Sacramento-Yolo Vector Control District.

Mosquitos in the region appear to be taking the warmer temperatures as an invitation to end their winter hibernation.

“We never really had any hard freezes or very cold, cold winter to get rid of the mosquitoes completely, so these are mosquitoes that have been hibernating perhaps in your garage, in woodpiles under the eaves of your home,” Robles explained.

The Sacramento-Yolo Vector Control District monitors mosquitoes and takes action, if necessary. Robles said it’s too early to take action at this point.

“So, these are seasonal mosquitoes we consider just a nuisance,” Robles said.

Robles said there are no signs yet of mosquitoes carrying West Nile or Zika, so officials won’t be spraying to eliminate the pests. Still, the increase in buzzing and bites is concerning for some community members.

Robles said the district is getting 10-20 calls a day.

“We’d be happy to come out, do an inspection of the property, talk to homeowners about what they can do to prevent mosquitoes around their property,” Robles explained.

As the wind whips around, Robles pointed out the change in weather could also help with the mosquito problem.

“Mosquitoes typically don’t like the wind too much, so it does help to lessen them,” Robles said. “What would really help us out is if we got some rain or really cold temperatures.”

In the meantime, the district’s chief recommendation always holds true: get rid of any standing water to cut down on mosquito breeding grounds.