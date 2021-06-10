Sacramento regional parks may increase entrance, parking fees

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Going to a regional park in Sacramento County might get a bit more expensive as officials look to increase entrance fees.

At William B. Pond Park, for instance, the $5 entrance fee — if approved by the county — would turn into $8, leaving some unhappy about the spike.

“It’s the crown jewel of the region,” resident Michael Seaman told FOX40.

He has lived in Arden Arcade for more than 40 years, and said he can be “constantly” found at one of the regional parks on the American River Parkway.

But earlier this month, Sacramento County released a proposal to the 2021 fee schedule that will include an increase to daily parking and annual passes. The county wants to charge $8 dollars per vehicle for daily use or $75 for an annual pass.

Right now, it costs $5 a day or $50 a year.

“It’s very hard for people that aren’t well off to be able to part with that kind of money on a regular basis,” Seaman said.

The county says the last time fees were updated was in 2013, and they don’t have a set schedule on when they look to increase the prices.

“Things like inflation, things like the cost to operate our parks: We take that into consideration,” said Ken Casparis of Sacramento County Regional Parks.

With the extra money, the county says they would use it to maintain and upkeep their parks.

But Seaman doesn’t buy it.

“Let’s not complicate it with wordplay. The county wants money; this is the way to get money,” he said.

It’s feedback like this that the county is expecting.

“It’s understandable when the price of things go up, people get upset,” Casparis said.

The county encourages people to continue to give their input as they prepare to send it to the American River Parkway Advisory Committee and, ultimately, the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

“As long as the information’s out there, and people have been asked to provide their opinion, I hope that they will,” Seaman said.

The county is hoping to have this heard and passed by the end of July. They are accepting public comment until June 30.