SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) announced its recent trip cancellations and service delays are due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and a national workforce shortage.

In a series of tweets, SacRT said the cancellations and delays began Thursday and could continue through the weekend.

“We recognize the impact that just one cancellation has on SacRT customers,” the service said in a tweet. “Please know that we are actively working to maintain all services every day, within available resources, and continue to aggressively recruit for additional staff.”

Riders in the Sacramento metropolitan area can check for bus delays or cancellations online. Elk Grove customers can also check for service updates online. Light rail customers can check for updates on the Alert SacRT app or the customer service line at 916-321-2877.

“Please be patient with our operators, as they are working hard to continue providing service,” SacRT said.

As of June 11, Sacramento County currently has a seven-day average 37.7 case rate per 100,000 people, according to a dashboard from the county’s public health department.

The county has seen a peak in cases since having a low case rate in March and April.

Despite the cancellations and delays, SacRT is offering free rides to Concerts in the Park on Fridays. To ride SacRT for free for these downtown Sacramento events, held on Fridays, you must present a free ride flyer from the service’s website.

Customers can print or screenshot the flyer and show it to the driver or fare inspector when boarding a bus or a light rail train.