Sacramento Republic FC fans excited to be back in-person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) –After 14 months of waiting, hoping and held back enthusiasm, Sacramento Republic FC fans were allowed inside Cal Expo to watch their soccer team.

Wednesday night’s matchup was against the Las Vegas Lights, and for the team’s biggest and smallest fans, it meant temperature checks, questions about their health and sitting in groups with 6 feet between them.

And of course, masks were present but that wasn’t a problem for some fans. Their cheering would still be heard.

“Yes, they will because I’m going to scream at the top of my lungs,” said one fan.