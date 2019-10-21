Sacramento Republic FC fans overjoyed at long-awaited MLS announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Major League Soccer’s announcement in Sacramento may have had team executives and politicians on the main stage but up on the second level balcony were the real soccer fans.

For them, being at The Bank for the official MLS announcement was a long-awaited dream come true.

“Oh, I’m feeling great. Six years in waiting feels like Christmas but, like, six years, you know?” said Stefan Spich with the Sacramento Republic FC fan club Levee Patrol.

Years of speculation, promise and disappointment finally came to an end Monday.

Members of the Tower Bridge Battalion fan group said it was all worth the wait.

“We’ve been passed up for Nashville, for Austin, for Cincinnati,” said Mike McAninch with the Tower Bridge Battalion. “We never wavered.”

“We had the fan base, we had the support but I think I always knew in the back of my mind it would happen,” said Tower Bridge Battalion member Leo Zamudil.

Many fans have been going to countless Republic FC games since the team’s first at Sacramento City College in 2014.

“We’ve been at every single game, every single game. We haven’t missed one,” McAninch told FOX40.

They said they will continue to show up when the team joins the MLS for the 2022 season, having faith they will bring a championship trophy home to Sacramento.

"First year we're gonna win the cup just like we did for USL. So, callin' it. First year, first-year champions," Zamudil said.