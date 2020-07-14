Sacramento Republic FC plays first California pro sports game during COVID-19 era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The first professional sports game in California during the COVID-19 era was a soccer match played between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Tacoma Defiance at Papa Murphy’s Park on Monday.

“It means a lot. Our players have been working through everything from training in their own apartments to social distance practicing out here to get to this point,” said Sacramento Republic FC President Ben Gumpert.

A high-scoring start led to four goals in the first half alone but celebrations did not come from the normal deafening roar in the stands since fans were not allowed back into the park yet.

A group calling themselves the “Levee Patrol” stayed out of the stadium but in view of the action on the levee overlooking the field.

They and others said will be back inside someday, yet they said Monday’s match was about getting back to action for the first time in a long time.