Sacramento residents keep Halloween alive with creativity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s the same celebration with the same sugary satisfaction, the same cast of characters and creatures — all with the same kindness.

But of course it’s 2020, so it’s not entirely the same.

“Well, normally, there’s 2,250 people, last year we had. And this year if we get 1,300 I’ll feel like it was a huge success,” said resident Tom Naygrow.

Traditionally, the East Sacramento neighborhood known as the Fab 40s is packed on Halloween.

But not this year, not during a pandemic and not when we are being told to keep distance from other people.

But social distance can foster creativity as 10-year-old Mariko explains.

“Basically, something so that we don’t have to get too close when giving out candy,” Mariko said. “We can just slide it down.”

It’s a tunnel of sweetness strategy seen at other homes.

“Normally, we have had queues for 30 to 45 minutes at a time for kids lined up for candy,” said Paul Lavery.

For Lavery, Halloween in 2020 meant having to figure out how much candy to buy.

What was pounds in the past turned into far less this go-around. He just had to guess.

“We knew it would be different of course, but we didn’t know what different looked like,” Lavery told FOX40. “We didn’t know if it would be a ghost land, if it would be half, we just knew some kids would come out, so we wanted to have some option for them.”