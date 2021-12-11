Sacramento residents prepare for heavy rain to fall 3 days in a row

COTTAGE PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and significant amounts of snow are expected to begin overnight Saturday.

City crews started at 6 a.m. Saturday morning scooping up huge mounds of leaves from around city parks and neighborhoods.

They are working to keep sewers and storm drains open and unclogged, so rainwater can flow inside, instead of flooding streets, parks and yards.

Many residents told FOX40 they’ve been preparing for this storm.

“All I hear, it’s going to be a very big storm. Tons of rain,” Sacramento resident Sebastian Villa told FOX40.

The FOX40 weather team said this one will bring significant rainfall and heavy mountain snow for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Villa started early Saturday morning too, cutting the lawn before it’s saturated with train.

He said they’re ready for whatever the storm brings.

“My parents bought one of those lights, just in case the power goes out,” Villa said.

The huge ash tree in front of Tom Dayak’s home drops tons of leaves.

“We just don’t need our gutters to plug up,” Dayak said

That is why Dayak raked them up Saturday. He told FOX40 he welcomes the rain even though it might be an inconvenience for some.

“Storms are a good thing,” Dayak said.

Being new to California, weather here doesn’t faze Brianna much considering she’s from Wisconsin, where it’s a lot colder.

She was also working on her leaf pile but she’s feeling prepared.

“Trying to clean them up, but our gutters are pretty good,” Brianna said.

When FOX40 asked how Californians deal with winter weather compared to Wisconsin residents, she gave a chuckle.

“Yeah, you’re wearing your coat. And I’m just in a long sleeve,” she laughed.