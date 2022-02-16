Sacramento residents react to first day of new mask guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been nearly 24 hours since the state’s new mask guidance took effect.

In Sacramento County and many others, that means businesses will no longer have to enforce rules requiring that everyone wear a mask.

“I’m just excited to see people’s faces and socialize without a mask,” said Trent Dean.

The indoor mandate for vaccinated people was lifted, but along R Street, not everyone felt it was time to take the masks off.

“Honestly, I feel that we are not out of this yet,” said Sean Makiney. “We’ve seen that event happen where the government, or everybody, is saying, ‘Oh, go out and have a great time and then people get sick again, so I’m protecting myself. People can do what they want, but for the most part, I want to protect others and protect myself.”

At Bike Dog Brewing Company, it was trivia night and it brought out a big crowd. Though, most people were outside under a tent.

Berman Obaldia believes that crowds will become more common as time goes on, but he still thinks masked people in public won’t completely go away.

“I think there are some people that are still reticent and hesitant and have developed wearing a mask as their lifestyle to a certain extent,” said Obaldia.

Over at Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop in north Natomas, owner Andraya Valenzuela has a sign outside asking customers to wear a mask when in her business. However, she said arguing with customers that might have an issue with that is something she does not want to waste her time on any longer.

“I’m not going to get yelled at, fight with people anymore. I’ll definitely hand out a mask; I have a full stack,” Valenzuela said.

She and her staff will continue to wear masks, but ultimately she just wants to keep her door open.

“But I can’t stop everyone at the door. We are trying to stay in business,” Valenzuela said.

People believe this weekend will be the true measure of how much the new guidance has changed things.