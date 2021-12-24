Sacramento residents rush to get tested ahead of Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – ‘Twas the day before Christmas and as far as you look, people were gathered hoping for a negative test result.

The line at St. John’s Church, a community COVID-19 testing site in Sacramento County, had at times hundreds waiting to be tested. Though, just three minutes away, another community testing site was not as busy but did see a steady stream of people.

“We were already ready for, ‘OK, we’re probably going to be getting a few more people than usual,'” said pediatrician and testing site administrator Dr. Beatrice Tetteh.

Tetteh runs a COVID-19 testing site through Sacramento County at the Fruitridge Community Collaborative. She said prior to the emergence of the omicron variant, they had mostly been seeing people getting tests required for attending events like basketball games.

“Now we’re seeing more of people saying, ‘You know, I just want to be OK because I just found out an event I went to last week, someone tested positive,'” Tetteh said.

Tetteh thinks people are more familiar with the testing at St. Johns, which is listed first on the county website, but those who chose Tetteh got not just a much shorter wait time and their choice of rapid and PCR testing, but also the option of a take-home test.

Dr. Tetteh also recommended people incorporate that at-home test into their plan for gathering safety over the next few weeks.