Sacramento residents try to beat this weekend’s heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The triple-digit temperatures forecast for Friday and through the weekend did not prevent people from venturing outdoors.

There was no shortage of golfers at Sacramento’s William Land Park, but they picked their tee time carefully given the weather forecast.

“We figured we might as well come out early and get nine in before we’ve got to lock in for the rest of the day,” explained golfer Lucas Churchhill.

That still meant drinking plenty of water.

Doctors say to beware of physical symptoms like heat cramps that can then lead to signs of more serious heat exhaustion.

“Weakness, nausea, vomiting, if you’re dizzy, lightheaded,” said Dr. David Vinson, with the Department of Emergency Medicine at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center.

Emergency room doctors say life-threatening heatstroke is even worse, with high body temperatures, dry skin and mental disorientation.

That’s why they are telling exercise buffs that it’s OK to skip a day or two coming into the weekend.

“Your workout routine will not suffer greatly if you take a couple of days off to stay cool,” Dr. Vinson said. “Yeah, this is no time to push it.”

Those who are very young or very old are most at risk.

Still, hordes of kids and grandparents were at Fairytale Town Friday. Many came early and began leaving by noon, with the heat playing into their future plans.

“Quite hot, yeah, so hot we’re going to swim in the pool, wade a little bit and have some fun,” Simon Chan, who was out with family, told FOX40.

Little Dane Burns’ parents had different plans for Saturday.

“We’re going to the Sacramento Children’s Museum tomorrow. Some air-conditioned fun,” said Tyson Burns.

Those who need air conditioning sooner can go to one of the dozens of cooling centers in the area.

People began showing up at the Hart Senior Center early to take a break from rising temperatures.

COVID-19 protocols are being used at cooling centers. Snacks and water are available, as well as movies to pass the time.

Dwayne Salazar has no air conditioning where he lives and was thankful for the cooling center.

“It knocks the heat out of the day when you’re in here, you know,” Salazar said.