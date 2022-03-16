SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. was the deadline for Sacramento residents to send their vote-by-mail ballot measure for the storm drain system improvement.

“This is more than a flooding issue. This is a health issue. It’s a human rights issue,” said Melinda Johnson, with the Parkside Neighborhood Group.

Johnson said when the rain falls in the community and other older parts of the city, the faulty storm drains lead to flooding, and it’s more than just rainwater.

When it rains, the stormwater is supposed to go inside the drain and mix with the sewage. But residents said they have seen the system fail so badly that the sewage actually comes out of the drain.

Johnsons recorded a video just after October’s “bomb cyclone” storm.

“Our neighborhood got flooded worse than it has ever been flooded before. We had homes with sewage inside the lower floor. We had cars totaled from rainwater. The neighbors were terrified,” Johnson said. “We were up to our waist in sewage water.”

She also has video of city crews arriving to clean up the mess. But after that, the neighborhood group still hired a chemistry forensics lab to take samples of what remained.

“Coliform, E. coli and strep. This is a human health crisis,” Johnson said.

For their part, city officials said they have been working to reduce flooding. As part of that effort, they put a measure on ballots mailed to residents for the special election that ends Wednesday.

If passed, homeowners would pay an additional fee of about $6 per month that would raise $15 million to $20 million each year to help repair the aging flood drain system. The city said that funding would go a long way.

“To do things like help protect homes, schools, businesses from flooding and also help protect drinking water sources like the American and Sacramento rivers,” said Carlos Eliason, with the Sacramento Dept. of Utilities.

Still, city officials want to make clear the measure would not make changes to the combined storm drain and sewage system mainly found in older parts of the city, like the McKinley Park Neighborhood. The city said a study determined it was not feasible.

“Mainly because of the cost. $2.7 billion is quite a bit of money. It would also cause a lot of inconvenience to residents and businesses. You’re potentially looking at ripping up the streets to replace an entire combined sewer system there,” Eliason said.

Johnson said she plans to vote no on the measure because it “does not do enough.”

“Yet another band-aid to put on our old, antiquated system that was built in the 1890s. Come on, we’re in the year 2022,” Johnson said.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass.