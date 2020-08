SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento restaurant won’t be offering outside dining due to the heat wave, at least until Wednesday.

“With the heat, that is too much to ask. It’s hot inside the building. It’s miserable outside the building. I am not doing that to my servers right now,” said Taste of Tuscany owner Natalee Price.

Taste of Tuscany will still offer curbside pickup and delivery.