Sacramento restaurant owners fundraise for workers out of a job

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Restaurant owners in Sacramento are banding together to help workers laid off due to COVID-19.

Zocalo is usually the place to be for Cinco de Mayo. But this year, the midtown Sacramento restaurant is struggling to find a reason to rejoice.

“It’s heartbreaking. This would be packed. There’d be a line around the corner,” said Julie D’Amico, with the buying group behind the eatery, Leverage Buying Group. “It’s not just about the great food and the great drinks but it’s all the community coming together.”

D’Amico said they were forced to lay off 85% of staff members when they moved to takeaway only because of COVID-19 restrictions.

They’re not alone.

“Like nothing I’ve ever experienced before in my life,” said Jonathan Modrow.

Modrow saw firsthand the impact the layoffs had on his Sacramento restaurants, Golden Bear, Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine and Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co. He knew he had to do something.

“Whether it was groceries or maybe paying their rent,” Modrow told FOX40. “They exercise hospitality for the public all the time, all the time. It was time for us to exercise hospitality inward.”

So he decided to start raising money, not only to help his former employees but any restaurant workers in the area who have been laid off.

He reached out to his fellow restaurant owners to help with a new organization, Sacramento Food and Beverage United, or SacFab United.

“We need to make sure that no part of our community is forgotten,” Modrow said.

They have already raised roughly $13,000 through donations from businesses, consulting firms and the general public.

Their goal is to gather $40,000 this month to give out to laid off and furloughed restaurant workers in $100 to $500 Visa gift cards.

“Today is Tuesday, the Day of Giving,” Modrow said. “So I really encourage people to think about what you might have tipped at your brunch or on a Friday night and try to make up some of that gap in a donation. Really, anything helps.”

It’s all in an effort to serve the people who used to serve us every day.

If you’re interested in donating, click or tap here. To apply for a prepaid credit card through SacFab, click or tap here.