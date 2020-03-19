Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- At the time of night when the nine-to-fivers of downtown Sacramento are normally getting off work, going out for a bite or raising a glass with a good friend, Downtown Commons appeared to be abandoned Wednesday -- and with arguably good reason.

"If you don't care about getting the virus, you should probably at least think about the people around you that are really old or really, really young," said DOCO employee Neko Armstrong.

Starbucks was closed. Above the empty patio at Sauced BBQ and Spirits a TV monitor played an NCAA game from 2015.

But Sauced has remained open for takeout food, as has Chipotle and a handful of others.

Delivery is the other way to stay open.

"Everything's been changing hour by hour, moment by moment," said Raymond James Irwin, the owner of Fizz Champagne and Bubbles Bar.

Fizz Champagne and Bubbles Bar has had a successful run since opening a year and a half ago.

"Things were pretty ‘fizztastic,’ you know,” Irwin said. “We've had a really great March. This has been an amazing location and the community has really embraced the Fizz."

But in compliance with state directives, it was Irwin’s first day locking out the public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"So for us, we're just trying to be as smart as we can and kind of shift our business practices as quickly as we can to make sure that we don't get left behind," he explained.

That means ramping up online orders and home deliveries and updating social media frequently to let people know Fizz is in business.

"So right now, if you go to fizzinsac.com you can order from about 40 different bottles, as well as our great food from our kitchen delivered to your door or picked up here. We're also on Grubhub, so you can go there as well," Irwin said.

And for those who wonder why champagne at a time like this?

"Fizz is about celebrating the every day. We are not in control. We don't have all the answers, none of us do,” Irwin told FOX40. “But it's about making sure we don't forget about humanity and about the joy and the little things in life. And popping a cork now and then really helps that."

Like so many business owners right now, Irwin does not know when he will be able to open again.