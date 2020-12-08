Sacramento restaurants close voluntarily ahead of looming stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While restaurants in Sacramento are not being ordered to close their on-site dining yet, some are deciding to shut down voluntarily.

Mulvaney’s Building & Loan closed its doors this weekend until at least next year.

Others, like Three Sisters Mexican Kitchen y Cantina on Folsom Boulevard, are closing for good.

“I guess maybe in some ways it gives us a little bit of control in a world that’s out of control,” said Patrick Mulvaney, owner of Mulvaney’s Building & Loan.

Mulvaney said it was not an easy decision to close down his restaurant for the third time this year.

“It’s sure hard though, right, to lay off 25 people again. To tell them, say, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to call it right now,'” Mulvaney told FOX40.

Mulvaney had to let go 57 people in March when the pandemic began.

He said in a typical year, this would be the busy season.

“We do about 25% of our business between those four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Mulvaney explained.

Ultimately, the pandemic and the looming stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento region made him decide it was time to close the doors, at least for now.

“The truth is what we did on Friday this week is going to happen to every restaurant in Sacramento, every restaurant in the six-county region,” he said.

Although Mulvaney is closing down his restaurant for now, he said he’s still working with Family Meal Sacramento, a nonprofit that helps feed seniors and those in need.

While Mulvaney plans to reopen sometime in 2021, other restaurant owners are calling it quits for good.

“I didn’t want to work anymore under the circumstances that we’re working just to pay bills and the rent and employees. No, I was not willing to keep doing that,” Three Sisters owner Norma Saenz said.

Saenz has been running Three Sisters Mexican Kitchen y Cantina on Folsom Boulevard in east Sacramento for 21 years.

This month she decided to close down.

“I have the best customers and I want to thank them for all the support these 21 years,” she said.

Meanwhile, her sister’s restaurant, Tres Hermanas in midtown, is still operating.

Saenz said since April, the work with COVID-19 restrictions has been too hard.

“I worked so long, so many hours and so hard, so I just want to enjoy my life,” Saenz explained.

However, even though Three Sisters will be gone, former employees may still go back to work there.

Saenz’s long-time employee Maria Munoz Estela told FOX40 she plans to reopen another Mexican restaurant with a different name but in the same location.

She said while it’ll be hard, she’s doing it for the customers.

“During this pandemic, still the customers keep coming, and they’re really nice and faithful customers,” Munoz Estela said.