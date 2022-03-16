SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A couple of Sacramento restaurants are donating their profits to emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.

Since Tuesday, OneSpeed and The Waterboy have been donating 100% of their profits to Direct Relief’s Ukraine crisis fund.

According to separate Instagram posts from both restaurants, the fundraiser will conclude on Thursday.

Rick Mahan, chef and owner of both restaurants, said the response was overwhelming Tuesday night, with both of his establishments packed with guests. Both restaurants also sold multiple to-go orders and gift cards.

“It was really busy at both places,” Mahan told FOX40. “I’m anticipating the next two days are going to be busy as well. It was a really good response last night.”

Not only was the response great for both restaurants, Mahan said people also donated money to Direct Relief in the names of both eateries. Mahan said he’ll have an actual donation number by Saturday.

“Our sales for both restaurants last night were more in line with our weekend sales,” he said. “That was all I could hope for. We’ll just keep plugging along for the next couple of days.”

OneSpeed, located on 48118 Folsom Blvd. in East Sacramento, is only open for dinner hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Waterboy, a midtown restaurant on 2000 Capitol Ave., has both lunch and dinner hours. It’s open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The dinner hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

When Mahan decided he wanted to donate to crisis relief efforts in Ukraine, his daughter — who runs both of his restaurant’s social media accounts — helped select the right organization. After a lot of research, they decided on Direct Relief, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that provides medical aid and disaster relief across the U.S. and the world.

“She has a couple of friends that are Ukrainian and have families there,” Mahan said. “With her research, we decided that we wanted to give to an organization that we felt comfortable that would be a very direct line to getting our donation there.”

“There’s a lot of good organizations out there that are doing great work and we just felt that Direct Relief was the fit we were looking for,” he continued.

As of Wednesday morning, the nonprofit’s Ukraine crisis fund has provided over 186,000 pounds of medicine and supplies and over $57 million in medical aid, according to Direct Relief’s website.