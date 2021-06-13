Sacramento restaurants get ready for California’s reopening Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California’s economy will open in two days and restaurants across Sacramento are gearing up for an expected influx of customers.

For Troy Paski, the owner of Hoppy Brewing Company, he says it’s been a long 15 months but is looking forward to things getting back to normal.

The statewide reopening on June 15 means relaxed mask guidelines and the end of the colored-tiered system, capacity limits on businesses and physical distancing.

“It feels good to be out. It feels good to socialize. It feels good to meet strangers,” Paski said.

As the state fully reopens on Tuesday, restaurant owners like Paski say social distancing and masks won’t be required for people who have been fully vaccinated.

“We have to abide by the honor system. I’ve got most of my staff fully vaccinated, so I feel they don’t have to wear their mask unless they want to,” Paski explained.

But as his restaurant prepares for a possible boost in business, Paski says he’s concerned about his ability to meet the high demands.

“We’re woefully understaffed. We’re looking for staff to fill the front of the house, back of the house,” Paski said.

Paski is not the only restaurant owner who needs people.

“The only thing we are probably afraid of, we don’t have enough workers,” said Jimmy Gonzalez, the manager of Jimmy’s Peruvian and Mexican Restaurant.

Gonzalez says this past year has been so detrimental to his business, he can’t fully celebrate just yet.

“I think that’s a little bit scary because it’s so unpredictable,” Gonzalez says.

Both restaurant owners say they need only a few more employees to be fully staffed but are welcoming any business they can get and will try to keep up with the demand.

“Try to provide the best service we can with the staff that we have and as we grow into it, we’ll get there,” Paski said.

In addition to restaurants, major indoor and outdoor events will be allowed to happen again without any capacity limits, but the state is requiring a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend those events.