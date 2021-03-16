Sacramento restaurants hiring as county moves to red tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Several Sacramento restaurants are hiring in the wake of the county’s move to the state’s less-restrictive red tier.

Midtown’s Cantina Alley on Jazz Alley and Maya Traditional Mexican Cuisine on Bercut Avenue both have vacancies on their staff due to employees either finding other work due to the pandemic or not wanting to return to work

“We thought we were going to lose our business but I’m glad that, and feel really grateful and blessed that, we got through it,” said Danny Maya, co-founder of Maya Tradition Mexican Cuisine.

“It’s been a blessing for us, and so we just want to be able to continue the blessing,” said Oscar Escobar, general manager of Midtown’s Cantina Alley.

Both restaurants are hiring for all positions including hosts, servers, bartenders and kitchen staff.

Applicants for Maya Traditional Mexican Cuisine can bring a resume to the restaurant, and those interested in applying to Midtown’s Cantina Alley can visit their website.