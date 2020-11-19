Sacramento restaurants prepare for Thanksgiving amid county restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With fewer people expected around the Thanksgiving dinner table this year, some families are forgoing home-cooked feasts and instead ordering out.

“We are booking up pretty quickly here,” said Will Cruz, manager of the Zinfandel Grille.

Places like Zinfandel Grille in Sacramento, which has shifted entirely to takeout service, are preparing for customers to call in orders on what’s typically one of the busiest days of the year.

“We usually have a packed house of about 600 people throughout that whole day, and, of course, all dine-in,” Cruz told FOX40. “This year that’s the biggest difference is that we’re not doing any indoor dining, obviously, and it’s just all takeout. So, that’s quite the difference.”

Cruz said 2020 has been full of adjustments.

“We’ve been adapting week by week and really just not being able to serve the amount of people that we’re used to has been the toughest challenge,” explained Cruz.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen founder Troy Paski was also making changes for the pandemic holiday.

“It’s not going to be a normal Thanksgiving, for sure,” Paski said.

Paski told FOX40 he’ll be relying on takeout sales and patio service to make up for the losses.

“There’s a lot of things that have me concerned but we’re just working our best with the things that are thrown at us each day,” Paski explained.

With the Sacramento area back in the strictest purple tier for COVID-19 restrictions, small businesses are doing what they can to survive what could be a dinerless winter.

“With only doing outside and with the weather being so cold, it does get hard at times,” Cruz said. “We’re all doing our best and I just want to thank everybody for still coming by and checking up on us and supporting us.”

Zinfandel Grille’s Thanksgiving menu includes a three-course meal with your choice of butternut squash soup or salad, and an entreé of either turkey, prime rib, grilled salmon or butternut squash ravioli. Dessert choices include either tiramisu, pumpkin pie or bread pudding.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen will offer your choice of turkey dinner, wagyu New York steak or impossible meatloaf. Each option comes with mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, yams, and cranberry sauce, as well as your choice of pumpkin pie or apple tart.