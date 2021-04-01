Sacramento reveals top 10 applicants for retail cannabis dispensary permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento’s Office of Cannabis Management shared the top 10 applicants who can now apply for dispensary permits after a two-month qualification process.

Applicants were part of the Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity program, which is aimed at helping people disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs enter the cannabis industry.

“We are excited that the top scoring CORE participants are one step closer to their own cannabis storefront,” said Davina Smith, head of the Office of Cannabis Management. “Because the City previously had a cap of 30 storefront dispensary permits, and those were awarded years ago, CORE program participants had little opportunity to open a storefront, even after participating in the program.”

The RFQ applicants were requested to submit a statement of qualifications, cover letter, business plan, budget, resume, evidence of business readiness and a letter of reference.

The panel evaluated the applications blindly, meaning panelists did not see names or other personal information to ensure fair scoring.

“Our panel featured individuals with expertise in business development and finance, the cannabis industry and cannabis equity,” Smith said. “The panelists were not participating on behalf of their employers and businesses. Instead, they volunteered as private individuals and participated as a service to the equity community.”

Smith said the evaluation process was developed based on stakeholder input, Sacramento City Council direction and feedback from the city attorney’s office.

The 10 awarded applicants are:

Maisha Bahati

Brandon Bolton

Mindy Galloway

Jarett Hill

Robert Jackson

Daniel Kang

La Krisha King

Mark Mabutas

Malaki Seku Amen

Michael Snell

Bolton previously told FOX40 that in January there were 30 retail dispensaries in Sacramento, but none of them were Black-owned.

“I think that these 10 new retail licenses give Black and brown individuals a chance to join the legal cannabis space,” Bolton said.