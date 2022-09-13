RENO, Nev. (KTXL) — The Sacramento River Cats series-opener game against the Reno Aces was canceled on Tuesday due to poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, according to a news release from the Sacramento River Cats.

Since the Tuesday game in Reno was canceled, the teams will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento River Cats. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with the second game starting 30 minutes after game one’s final out.

According to the Sacramento River Cats, this is the first doubleheader the River Cats have played this season.