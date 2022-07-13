RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who jumped into the Sacramento River near the Rio Vista Bridge on Tuesday is still missing, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were searching for a man who jumped from either the Rio Vista Bridge or a nearby pier into the Sacramento River, according to the fire department.

When watercraft and aircraft arrived in the area, searchers said that they saw someone swimming near a channel marker, but rescuers ‘lost sight” of the man before they could get to him.

“We are saddened by the apparent outcome of this incident and wish to continue to remind folks of the dangers of our waterways,” The Rio Vista Fire Department wrote in a social media post. “We urge residents and visitors to wear proper life vests when in the water, and to consider life vests for children and young adults while on the shore.”