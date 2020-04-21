Sacramento RNs warn against reversing stay-at-home order too early

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After thousands of people demonstrated before the California Capitol in opposition to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order Monday, nurses on the front lines of the novel coronavirus fight are concerned about reversing the progress made.

Registered nurse Diane McClure puts on her scrubs each day with the mission to save lives as people suffering with COVID-19 continue to pour into her hospital at Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento.

“It’s a horrible lung disease. When people get really sick with this, they can’t breathe,” McClure told FOX40. “It’s a terrible thing to have. You might feel fine today and tomorrow just go downhill with this disease. Don’t take it lightly.”

McClure and countless other frontline medical workers are doing their part to keep hearts beating.

With California hospitals maintaining manageable patient volumes, thanks largely to social distancing, McClure said she is able to deliver the care every person deserves.

But she said she fears that if restrictions are lifted too quickly then hospitals like hers could become overrun.

“It’s extremely concerning because we are just starting to make a little bit of progress and if we relax things now, we’re liable to just go right back up to where we were before,” said McClure.

And many front-line workers share McClure’s concerns.

Registered nurse Sothy Shields treats patients at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento and urges people to stay home and not gather in groups.

“If you’re crowding around and not following the recommendations of the doctors and the government, then you’re putting yourself at risk but more so, you’re putting others at risk,” asserted Shields.

Registered nurse Joslyn Lewis agrees that slowing the spread of the coronavirus requires everyone to do their part.

“If this is going to work, it’s something that we need to take on together,” said Lewis.

While these nurses empathize with those out of work right now, they say the community needs to put public safety first and continue taking steps forward — not backward.

“I feel so bad for people that are out of work but people’s health and lives are on the line and that just needs to take precedence right now,” said McClure.

As of Monday, Sacramento County has 940 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.