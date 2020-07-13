Sacramento RT bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento Regional Transit District is warning riders that a bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the agency’s first reported case among its front-line employees.

In a press release, the public transportation agency said the bus operator was tested on July 8 after becoming symptomatic. Sacramento RT said they were told of the operator’s positive test on Sunday.

The release says the bus operator had worked on bus number 1538 on July 7 between 5:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. See Monday’s press release below for additional dates and bus numbers.

Per Sacramento RT safety procedures, the bus operator was wearing a mask while at work and their temperature was checked before they started work each day.

All Regional Transit buses are fogged and disinfected daily and seats are blocked off so riders can maintain distance between each other, according to the agency. Plexiglass barriers have also been installed next to drivers’ seats.