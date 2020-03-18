Sacramento RT keeps to schedule despite dip in ridership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Despite the loss in ridership on both buses and light rail, Sacramento Regional Transit feels compelled to keep its schedule -- for the most part -- intact.

Regular routes, including express buses for downtown commuters, will stay on schedule. That's because public transportation is the only way for many people to get to work or get to medical appointments.

Sacramento RT wants passengers and employees to use precautions on board.

"Wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze, don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth. If you're sick, stay at home,” said Devra Selenis with Sacramento RT.

Buses and trains will continue to be deep cleaned every day.

Passengers are urged to stay 3 to 6 feet away from other passengers as per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, more cars have been added to trains so passengers can keep their distance from each other.

Despite all the efforts, the transit agency is asking all passengers to check its website daily for schedule changes or delays because it is expecting occasional driver shortage.

“Due to child care issues, as you know many of the schools are closed,” Selenis told FOX40. “We also have some drivers and operators who are 65 or older or fall into the chronic health illness."

The economic impact for RT over the next few weeks may be huge but it joins other public agencies, businesses and employees that will have to endure the economic loss during the health crisis.