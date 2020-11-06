Sacramento Salvation Army seeking 50 bell ringers this holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At the Salvation Army in Sacramento, weeks before the stores are prepped for the holidays, there are signs assembling, kettles arranged, and bells ready to be a-ringing.

All they need are more volunteers.

“Every year, people are so generous and so giving to our red kettles, and we’re counting on our Sacramento community to do that once again,” said Captain Emmanuel Masango of The Salvation Army – Sacramento.

Masango says they are counting on at least 50 volunteer bell ringers this upcoming holiday season who “are willing to come out, stand in front of the stores, and collecting donations for Salvation Army.”

Masango recognizes that there may be some challenges in finding helpers due to COVID-19 restrictions, “especially if they are seniors or if they have some other concerns about their health, so we are in need of more volunteers and more workers, as well.”

He said they anticipate fewer shoppers at malls and stores, due to social distancing guidelines, but people may also donate electronically.

“That’s a way that’s giving without feeling like they got too close to the donations,” Masango said.

Lieutenant Henry Olivera has stepped into the role before and encourages the community to gift their time.

“I enjoy interacting with the people that are donating to us,” Olivera said.

Because organizers say each cent dropped goes to a family in need, “the money donated goes to various programs, such as pre-schools, after school programs, and transitional shelters,” said Mansago.

“The money that’s raised in the kettles stays right here in the community, making a difference,” Mansago declared.

The Salvation Army will also host a recruitment event this coming Monday at its Sacramento Citadel for seasonal, paid positions. The event begins at 10 a.m. 2550 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA