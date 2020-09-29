Sacramento, San Joaquin, Yolo counties move into new tier allowing more businesses to reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State health officials announced Tuesday that Sacramento, San Joaquin and Yolo counties have been placed in a less restrictive tier allowing more businesses to resume indoor operations with modifications.

The counties are moving out of the most-restrictive Purple Tier, in which the coronavirus impact is “widespread.”

The “substantial” Red Tier allows restaurants to reopen for indoor service with modifications, churches, movie theaters and gyms can also allow people indoors with limited capacity.

In order for a county to leave the Purple Tier, it must have fewer than seven new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 8% or less for at least three weeks.

To exit the Red Tier in to the Orange, “moderate” tier, a county must have fewer than 3.9 new cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate under 4.9%.

A map of each county in the state with its respective tier can be seen below. It is updated each Tuesday.

Schools are allowed by the state to resume in-person learning once the county has been in the Red Tier for two weeks, but that decision is ultimately left up to local officials.