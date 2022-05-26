SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Memorial Day coming up, the Sacramento City Unified School District said that it will send covid-19 tests home with students before the holiday weekend.

SCUSD said the tests will be sent home Thursday or Friday.

The district is asking parents to test their students on Monday, May 30, and submit the results online before they return to campus on Tuesday.

Previously, the district sent students with at-home test kits for two consecutive three-day weekends in February. The district also supplied students with tests for winter break as omicron cases were surging in Sacramento County.

On Wednesday, the district said it may reinstate masking requirements as covid-19 cases rise in the Sacramento area.