Sacramento school’s letter says parent was exposed to coronavirus, is asymptomatic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A letter from Sacramento Country Day School this week says a parent who works in the medical field told staff that he had treated a patient who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That parent had seen a patient on Feb. 27, but it wasn't confirmed that the patient had the virus until Tuesday.

The parent has a child at the school and both were on campus following that exposure. The student also rode on a shuttle to and from the school.

But it's been seven days since the exposure. School administrators say the family self-quarantined and has shown no symptoms of the virus.

The school says it's been working closely with Sacramento County Public Health.

"They don't believe that there's any reason at this point for us to close or to take any more dramatic measures than we already have,” Head of School Lee Thompson said.

Thompson says the parent took all the necessary precautions while with that patient, suiting up with protective clothing, a mask and gloves.

Families FOX40 spoke with believe the school took every step to ensure their students' safety.

“We sent our kids here because we trust the administration,” Lainie Josephson, a sixth grade parent, told FOX40. “We trust that they’re looking out for our kids always."