SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While the Ironman competition makes a strong return to Sacramento, it wasn’t the only sport event that made an economic impact to the capital city of California.

The impact of Aftershock, Golden Sky Festival, and now Ironman has been a welcome sight says Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento.

“What is interesting about an event like this, people don’t just come in the morning for the event. Most of them are in town for 7-10 days and they get acclimated to the area; they try out the course and they stay a few days after to recover,” Testa explained.

The month of October has been packed with large events. Visit Sacramento estimates the boost to the area’s economy to be around $50 million.

Mayahuel’s, a Mexican restaurant on K. Street, is one of the many places taking advantage of the busy month. Saturday night, they served a few hundred people, many customers trying out their vegan menu.

“I’m just glad there are just more people out here. It has been crazy, but I am glad it is picking up,” said Mayahuel’s employee Julia Mendoza.

Saturday the Sacramento Kings played the Los Angeles Clippers at home while Sacramento State beat Montana on National TV. The Sacramento Republic FC also advanced in the western conference semi-finals.

“It is great to have a couple of victories on top of Ironman. A great weekend to be a Sacramentan,” said Testa.

Sacramento is also waiting to find out if the NCAA Women’s Final Four will take place in the Capital City, which could provide yet another financial boost for local businesses.