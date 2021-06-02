Sacramento selected to develop healthy food hubs in disadvantaged neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Sacramento has been chosen to participate in a federally-funded program that could help bring affordable, healthy food to disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Sacramento is one of 13 communities that will participate in 2021’s Local Foods, Local Places program, according to city leaders.

Through LFLP, a team of federally-employed food security specialists will work directly with Mayor Darrell Steinberg and regional nonprofit organizations to create Food-Anchored Resiliency Hubs across Sacramento.

The goal of the hubs will be to teach local residents how to prepare and sell locally-sourced food and provide employment training in food-related startups.

“Through our food-anchored resiliency hubs, the City will use the power of gathering to provide nutritious, locally-grown food, educate our residents, launch new businesses and build more resilience in our most disadvantaged neighborhoods and create a national model to reduce food insecurity, inspire entrepreneurs and adapt to a changing climate,” explained Steinberg in Wednesday’s release.

The hubs will be developed at three sites: the Alchemist Kitchen Incubator Hub, the former City Tree Nursery in Mangan Park and the International Garden of Many Colors in North Sacramento.

Sacramento was one of 13 communities selected out of 97 applicants to the LFLP.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, and has helped 120 communities nationwide since its launch 2014.

To learn more about the program, click or tap here.