Sacramento selects 10 local businesses to receive up to $50K, expert advice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Sacramento has selected 10 local businesses to receive up to $50,000 in matching funds as part of their Economic Gardening 2.0 program.

Through the program, local businesses are paired up with experts who assist them in growing their company. They can then use the money from the program to implement the recommendations received during their consultation.

“These businesses already contribute to the city’s economy, but through the Economic Gardening 2.0 program, they will be able to grow their market share, reach and workforce,” said City of Sacramento Project Manager Lorrie Clark. “This program makes impactful investments and supports the growth of local small businesses.”

Ten businesses were selected from a total of 40 applicants, working in a variety of fields including publishing, advertising, commercial trucking, AV production, coffee and public relations. To apply, companies must have already been established, with five to 99 employees and $1 million to $50 million in revenue.

“Programs and grants such as these can be instrumental and pivotal in taking companies from great to exceptional,” said Jamie Von Sossan, CEO of 3fold, one of the local businesses selected for the program. “After just having launched our five-year strategic plan this year, being gifted the brainpower of this consultant group to hone-in even further on our goals is truly the icing on the cake.”

Economic Gardening 2.0 is funded by Sacramento’s Innovation and Growth Fund.