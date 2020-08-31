Sacramento selects nearly 300 arts and culture organizations, artists to receive $7.5M in grants

Sacramento, Calif. (KTXL) – Nearly 300 local arts and culture organizations and artists have been selected to receive about $7.5 million in reimbursement grants, according to an announcement made Monday by the City of Sacramento.

Officials said the grants are from the city of Sacramento’s Creative Economy Recovery program, which is designed to financially assist arts groups, tourism and cultural organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 shutdown has hit the creative economy hard, and we recognize that our city will not thrive unless arts and culture does as well,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in the announcement.

City officials said the program is funded by the $89 million the city received from the federal CARES Act.

“Our City’s CARES Act Creative Economy Grants program, one of the largest in the country, is essential to the survival of theatre, dance, music, museums, venues, painters and many more who we rely on for inspiration, healing, joy and community,” Sacramento councilmember Steve Hansen said in the announcement.

Officials said the city council will review adding an additional $6.9 million in Creative Economy Recovery grant funding and a $5.4 million grant for Visit Sacramento on Tuesday.

Find more information on the Creative Economy Recovery Grant program, click or tap here.