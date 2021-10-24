Sacramento sets up evacuation center, sandbag pickup for residents in need

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services set up an evacuation center for residents who are experiencing flooding from nearby creeks and storm drains in the Arden-Arcade area.

The evacuation center has been set up at the Creekside Adult Center at 2641 Kent Drive, Sacramento, California 95821.

The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources have also opened three locations for residents to build sandbags to help with flood control.

The sand pickup locations are on Branch Center Road, one in Orangevale and another at Westside Park.

We'll supply the sand and bags. You just need to bring a shovel.

Sacramento water officials said they will supply the bags and the sand, and all residents need to bring is a shovel.

Sacramento OES also reminds residents to never drive through standing water.

“Turn around, don’t drown!” officials said.

"Turn around, don't drown!"

