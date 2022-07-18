SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 46-year-old Samuel Paul Cantrell on suspicion of sexually abusing a child and possessing “obscene matter” that depicts a minor.

Cantrell, who was arrested on July 8, is accused of 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and the “accusations occurred multiple times over a two-year period with one victim,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that Cantrell volunteered at Crossroads Church in Carmichael as a youth group leader and a youth worship leader, but the victim connected to the accusations was not associated with the church, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a statement published on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said “investigators are not implicating the organization.”

The sheriff’s office said Cantrell also faces one count of “possessing obscene matter depicting person under 18.” His bail is set at $1,500,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191.