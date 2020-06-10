Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies investigating deadly shooting in South Sacramento near Stockton Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Stacy and Tangerine avenues, near Stockton Boulevard.
Deputies responded to the area just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A man with at least one gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding.
Authorities said a second man with a gunshot wound to the lower body was transported to the hospital. His injury is non-life threatening.
At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No suspect information is available.
This is a developing story.