Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies investigating deadly shooting in South Sacramento near Stockton Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Stacy and Tangerine avenues, near Stockton Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the area just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Authorities said a second man with a gunshot wound to the lower body was transported to the hospital. His injury is non-life threatening.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.