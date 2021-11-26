Sacramento shoppers buy local to support Black-owned businesses this Black Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The latest data from the Census Bureau shows Black-owned businesses in the country pulled in almost $134 billion a year.

But it’s also true that these operations have suffered more than others during the pandemic, with 41% of them shuttering. In comparison, about 17% of white-run companies were shuttered.

On this Black Friday, there’s an effort to focus the shopping holiday on certain businesses to make sure they survive. Some shoppers decided to buy in their community instead of going to a mall.

“Well, we gotta keep (the shops) going, right?” said shopper Dorothy Washington.

Keeping Black businesses going for the long term was what it was all about at the maker’s market along Florin Road.

“Better to support small businesses and local Black business and keep the money and keep going instead of supporting big brands,” shopper Kayla Walton told FOX40.

Amatula Jacobs and her husband specialize in delivering on new customer desires, like more pockets in women’s clothing, old world African flare and mud cloth dresses from Mali. Their leather, bone and traditional designs have found customers all over the world, but there is also something special locally.

“Energy, energy, energy, so much beautiful energy here, and we’re just really happy to be a part of this marketplace,” Jacobs said.

Anna O’Brien is just the kind of shopper they are counting on to keep their businesses in the black.

“(The gifts) went over great. My friends were really happy with what they got, and actually, some came with me this year to get their own gifts,” O’Brien said.

Amatula Designs will be open again Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at 2251 Florin Road.