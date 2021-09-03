Sacramento Sister Circle celebrating 10th anniversary

Many things about society can make a person feel hopeless, helpless and like they can’t do very much to change things.

But one woman saw a need 10 years ago and believed she could make a difference. Now, Christi Ketchum and other local women are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Sacramento Sister Circle.

Ketchum joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss how their group of 9,000 members is impacting Sacramento.

“I really felt like when I moved back home from graduating from Clark Atlanta University, there needed to be a space for Black women where we can come together, support each other, have important conversations and make a difference in our community,” Ketchum explained. “And I’m so proud that 10 years later we’re still here.”