Sacramento State encourages professors to shift to online instruction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento State announced Wednesday all in-person events must be canceled, postponed or moved to a virtual format through the last day of the academic year, May 20.

Many classes will continue online after professors were encouraged to shift part or all of their remaining coursework to a non-face-to-face format.

"I mean what can we do? We're not the ones to make the final decision," said mechanical engineering major Celeste Reyes.

Reyes told FOX40 hands-on learning is a big part of her education.

"So I can't really afford to not be on campus. A lot of my classes have labs," she explained.

But from another perspective, she also cannot afford to bring a virus home.

"I personally live with my grandparents, so my health is important because, I mean, I go home to my grandparents," Reyes said.

Sacramento State is one of many universities taking the unprecedented step of shutting down on-campus activities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some students see the move as an overreaction.

"I cannot weight train off campus. I cannot do chemistry labs off campus. It will set back my education," one student said.

Others FOX40 spoke with view it as an unfortunate but necessary step.

"So I kind of would rather show up to campus. But I mean, if it's to prevent me having the virus, then I would just chill at home," another student told FOX40.

And some were applauding the university for preventing the possible spread of a virus that is changing the way many of us think about public places.

"I feel like that's probably the best way to actually do it," a Sacramento State student said.

In an email, the university president says a decision about commencement ceremonies at the Golden 1 Center will be made later. There will be an appeal process for people who feel a canceled event should be reinstated.

The University of California, Davis is limiting the size of on-campus gatherings to 150 people and canceling in-person final exams next week. University of the Pacific is transitioning to online instruction, as is Sierra college, with the exception of some labs.