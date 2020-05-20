Sacramento State holds town hall after video released involving professor’s wife

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — During a Tuesday afternoon virtual town hall on Zoom, Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen said he made a mistake in a recent written statement.

In that statement he was responding to a video that went viral showing Sacramento State economics professor Tim Ford and his wife engaged in a racially insensitive argument with neighbors.

“I wrote, ‘The altercation is a personnel matter that the university is investigating, and we will not address it again publicly,’” Nelsen said. “I should never have written that sentence and I apologize for it. We have to discuss hatred, bigotry and racism.”

“Part of this work is to do what we’re doing here today, which is to acknowledge what is happening and to critically examine what we need to do in order to have a meaningful commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Sacramento State Vice President Diana Tate Vermeire.

The owner of the video has limited its distribution rights and FOX40 does not have permission to air it.

But Tuesday’s meeting was about much more than one incident caught on camera. Some students said they have felt excluded on campus because of their race.

“The dismissal of our feelings, of our protection, of our safety is equating to devaluation,” Adwoa Akyianu, the president of the Sacramento State Black Student Union President.

“So, it’s not something that is just a isolated event,” said Khalil Ferguson, the president-elect of the Sacramento State Black Alumni Chapter. “It’s kind of the culture of the curriculum in Sacramento. It’s kind of the culture of the curriculum in the United States.”

The university does have a Division of Inclusive Excellence and recently hired two additional trainers within that.

“We as an institution continue to invest resources to attempt to make that more accessible, more broad-based,” Vermeire said. “We’re a campus of over 30,000 individuals, and so it is a significant amount of work and dedication. But it can be done.”

“We have to become the inclusive campus that we want to be and that we say we are often,” Nelsen said.

At this time, the university is not commenting on professor Ford’s employment status. One administrator explained during the Zoom meeting how there is a lengthy process for investigating and handling faculty conduct issues.

Students are circulating a petition calling for professor Ford to be fired.

He issued a written apology for his and his wife’s behavior in the video that went viral.