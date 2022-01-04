Sacramento State moves most classes online for first two weeks of semester

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento State announced Tuesday that it will move most of its classes online for the first two weeks of the semester in response to rising COVID-19 cases throughout Sacramento County.

In a Facebook post, the university said that most classes from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6 will be held virtually unless a professor determines their lessons must occur in person.

The announcement comes as the county has recorded its highest case rate of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sacramento County Public Health dashboard, with an average case rate of 80.3 per 100,000 over the last seven days.

There are currently 181,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County, according to public health data.

The California State University and University of California systems announced in December that all students and staff would be required to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the spring semester amid concerns over the omicron variant.

The University of the Pacific also announced they will be implementing new COVID-19 policies to try and slow the spread of the pandemic on their campuses in Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco.

