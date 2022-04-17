SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento State Police Department said it has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts at several spots on campus.

The police department says thieves “generally” target vehicles like trucks and SUVs because the higher ground clearance allows thieves easier access to the underneath of the vehicle. The Sacramento State Police Department says Hondas have also been a recent target.

According to the department thefts have been focused around Hornet Commons, Parking Lot 10, Parking Structure 5, and Folsom Hall.

The department released a photo of two people of interest in recent on-campus thefts.

The department also offered tips they say can reduce the risk of becoming a victim:

Park in areas where your vehicle will be more visible to people

Park vehicles with high ground clearance between vehicles with low ground clearance

For cars with “bolt-on” catalytic convertors, weld the bolts shut

Install a catalytic converter protection device

Police also suggested etching your license plate number onto the convertor in several locations to make it easier to track if it gets stolen.

The city of Sacramento and Sacramento County have also seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to the Sacramento State Police Department.