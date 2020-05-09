Sacramento State professor issues apology after wife seen in video shouting racial slurs at neighbors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento State associate professor is apologizing after he and his wife were caught on camera during an angry confrontation with some neighbors.

Racial slurs could be heard in the video, which was shared with the campus newspaper.

In a written statement from his attorney, associate economics professor Tim Ford said:

These past few days have been very trying for me and my wife. While we’ve had difficulties with this neighbor, this particular confrontation got out of hand. My wife used some language that was unacceptable and does NOT represent my way of thinking. She recognizes the hurt and anger that she has caused and regrets it. Today, she is seeking help and has checked herself into a hospital for alcohol and drug abuse. Again, I would like to extend an olive branch to Mikaela Cobb and hope that she will accept my sincerest apology. I’d be happy to sit down with her to help rectify the situation. I’d also like to apologize to everyone at Sac State, our friends, family and the community at large and promise that something like this will never happen again. Tim Ford

This comes after Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen condemned the language used in the video, saying in his own statement, which read in part:

I am deeply offended by the language in the video. Racial epithets are repulsive and unacceptable. Personally, I am incredibly upset by the contents of the video and the harmful impact that it is having on our campus community. Robert Nelsen, Sacramento State President

Nelsen called the altercation a personnel matter that the university is still investigating.

Sacramento State will hold a virtual town hall to discuss the video on May 19.

FOX40 has reached out to the owner of the video, who has chosen not to share it at this time.