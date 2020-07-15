Sacramento State reveals plans for fall 2020 instruction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento State University revealed its plans for fall 2020 as classes begin amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our priority will always be safety, which means our plans may change at a moment’s notice. We have proved that we can respond rapidly and effectively, and we will do so again if needed in the coming months.” President Robert S. Nelsen

When instruction begins August 31, classes will primarily be held virtually with fewer than 10% of courses held face-to-face, according to a release from the university.

Available seats will be reduced and marked for physical distancing.

On-campus housing will be at a 50% capacity and on-campus dining will be limited.

The university says other safety protocols include regular cleaning and face-covering requirements.

At this time, a small number of athletes may return to campus for conditioning but a final decision on games and practices has not been made.

