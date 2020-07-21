Housing community near Sac State taped off following police shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are investigating a police shooting outside of an apartment complex for Sacramento State students.

The Sacramento Police Department says they have blocked off Romana Avenue near Highway 50 for the investigation. Police tape is also surrounding The Crossings, a student housing community that is across the highway from Sacramento State.

One person has been hospitalized but their condition is unknown, according to police.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

As of right now, residents of the Crossings can not get in to return to their apartments. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/24yvmqm1wW — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) July 21, 2020

What led up to the shooting has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.