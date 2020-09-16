Sacramento State student undergoes brain surgery after hit-and-run at illegal sideshow

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 21-year-old Sacramento State student was fighting for his life Tuesday night from a hospital bed after being run over at a North Sacramento sideshow.

The incident from over the weekend was all caught on camera.

Austin Dubinetskiy found himself in the middle of a large, illegal sideshow in Natomas Saturday night. That’s when a speeding car came barreling toward him.

“It was really hard to take that phone call,” said his father, Leo Dubinetskiy.

His father could not bring himself to watch the video showing Austin Dubinetskiy being hit and then run over before a crowd of 700 people.

“It’s just real hard, you know,” Leo Dubinetskiy told FOX40. “He’s not just my kid, he’s my best friend. He is.”

The driver who struck him took off.

Police are now investigating it as a hit-and-run and are searching for that person.

Leo Dubinetskiy said he holds his son’s hand in the hospital room at UC Davis Medical Center, wishing his love could heal the breaks and bruises that swell his child’s body.

“It’s really hard to see him go through this,” he said. “It’s really emotional every time you look at him.”

The Sacramento State senior recently underwent brain surgery and doctors say the road ahead for him remains blurry.

His dad hopes that others will take away a lesson from the crash that nearly stole his son’s life.

“At night it’s really dangerous,” Leo Dubinetskiy said. “Don’t go to these kind of crowds, you know, stay away. Be more smart about it. Hopefully teaches other people from this accident what will happen.”

“I just gotta take one day at a time and just hope for the best,” he continued.

Sacramento officers say they issued two citations during the sideshow.