Sacramento State to hold virtual commencement for 2020 graduates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State University will hold a virtual graduation celebration for the Class of 2020.

CSUS President Robert S. Nelsen announced the virtual celebration will happen on June 6.

The university is planning to honor both Class of 2020 and 2021 at in-person Commencement ceremonies at Golden 1 Center May 20-23, 2021.

After postponing the May 2020 Commencement, the original plan was to hold the ceremonies over summer but it became clear Sacramento was in for many more months of disruption, Nelsen wrote in a message to students.

We next began looking at dates during or immediately after the fall semester. Our graduation requires multiple days of ceremonies, and due to prior bookings, neither Hornet Stadium nor Golden 1 Center, the only suitable venues for such a large event, was available. Moreover, weather makes the use of the stadium for a multi-day event impractical in winter. Therefore, we were faced with the reality that the only option for an in-person graduation is to invite 2020 graduates to celebrate with the Class of 2021 next May. Robert S. Nelsen

California has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since March 19.

Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced large gatherings are “not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations.”

Students and family members can find more information about the virtual celebration on the Sac State website.