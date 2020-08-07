Sacramento struggles to find adequate voting venues ahead of November election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is gearing up for an election unlike any before in order to make sure votes and voters are protected this November.

The secretary of state held a news conference Thursday alongside lawmakers and Sacramento election officials. They’re urging people to vote by mail or take advantage of early voting.

In-person voting, however, will still be available for those who need it.

“There’s no more convenient or safer way to vote than from the comfort and safety of your home,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla told FOX40.

Because of the pandemic, Padilla explained every registered voter will be sent a mail-in ballot this year.

Under Senate Bill 423, which passed in the Legislature Thursday, counties will be allowed to consolidate polling locations, while still requiring at least one in-person voting center per 10,000 people.

“People who need to vote in-person because of an accessibility concern or they need language assistance or a replacement ballot or to participate in same-day registration,” Padilla said.

The consolidated polling places will be required to open at least four days before Election Day for early voting. But counties like Sacramento are struggling to find appropriate sites, spokesperson Janna Haynes explained.

“In the March 2020 presidential primary, Sacramento County had 84 vote centers. And to date, we have only been able to secure 39 locations,” Haynes said.

Many traditional centers like schools have been unwilling to commit hosting because they’re still closed down for social distancing.

Some churches and temples have said they can’t accommodate voting on Saturdays and Sundays because those are days of worship.

Plus, they need larger locations this year.

“What we’re really looking for are indoor spaces where we can provide the social distancing that is necessary,” Haynes said.

According to Haynes, they will be spacing out voting booths, requiring masks for workers, frequently sanitizing, providing masks to hand out to voters and putting up barriers like plexiglass.

Counties are required to send ballots out no less than 29 days before Election Day.

Padilla is urging everyone to take advantage of mail-in ballots and early voting to help cut down on crowds at the polls.

“We’re going to stop calling it Election Day,” Padilla said. “While formally, technically, it is Election Day, let’s start thinking about it as, simply, the last day to vote.”

Sacramento County said it’s focused on finding indoor voting locations because the weather in November may be cold or rainy.